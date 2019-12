MUSIKMESSE 2016: Never one to stand still, Cort has equipped its Artisan B5 Plus AS bass with the new Markbass MB-1 EQ preamp.

Complementing the bass's Bartolini MK-1 pickups, the MB-1 EQ adds a three-band EQ, pickup balancer and master volume, as well as a power tap switch.

Otherwise, the B5 Plus AS features a swamp ash body, 34" five-piece wenge/rosewood neck, rosewood fretboard and Hipshot Ultralight tuners.

The B5 Plus AS is available now for $699 in four-string and left-handed models.