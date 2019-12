The fiesta red American Vintage '64 Telecaster: so much want

Musikmesse 2014: Fender has announced the availability of four new finishes for the guitars in its American Vintage range, one each per model.

The finishes are Fiesta Red, Burgundy Mist Metallic, Aztec Gold and Firemist Silver.

