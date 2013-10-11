MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

It's Friday, which means it's time for another of our weekly office listening round-ups. Sit back, hit play and (hopefully) enjoy!

Tulsa - Birdsmell

Band Of Horses basically is Ben Bridwell, which makes his decision to go solo a bit like Mick Hucknall leaving Simply Red - confusing and a little pointless. However, his rebranding has immediately produced music far superior to the last BOH album, and as long as that's the case I warmly welcome Birdsmell into my life. (Rob Power)

HAIM - Falling (Duke Dumont Remix)

HAIM have been omnipresent this year, so it seems remarkable that they've only just released their debut album, Days Are Gone. You can get the sense that this sticks rather too rigidly to a single sonic aesthetic, so Duke Dumont's remix of Falling, which has been doing the rounds for a while and is included on the Deluxe Edition, provides a welcome change of perspective. (Ben Rogerson)

The Band - Up On Cripple Creek

It's nowhere near new, and I don't care even a little bit. I watched a documentary about Levon Helm at the weekend (Ain't In It For My Health, check it out - http://www.levonhelmfilm.com/) and quite aside from showing just how heartbreaking his last years were, it reminded me why he's one of my favourite drummers and singers. Plus, great teeth. What a lad he was. (RP)

Autechre - L-Event

British, glitch-loving electronic duo Autechre are currently streaming their new EP for Warp Records online in a slightly novel, and pretty amazing format. We won't spoil the surprise for you, just take our word for it, put some headphones on and follow this link... (ST)