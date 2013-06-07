MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

It's Friday afternoon, which means it's time for another weekly round-up of new(ish) tracks, hand-picked by the various staff members behind MusicRadar. Enjoy.

Disclosure - Voices ft Sasha Keable (live)

With its canny blend of soulful house and UK garage, Disclosure's debut album Settle been getting a lot of good press, and deservedly so. Here's a live rendition of Voices, one of the record's highlights. It was recorded for Radio 1Xtra's Live Lounge. (Ben Rogerson)

Vintage Trouble - Nobody Told Me

LA retronauts Vintage Trouble sound like Al Green fronting the Stones on this, which is handy as they're supporting Mick and co at Hyde Park this summer. They're building a hell of a following and are rock and soul naturals, so check them out on some of their many, many upcoming dates. You will dance, whether you want to or not. (Rob Power)

Phoenix - Trying To Be Cool (Breakbot remix)

Phoenix have released the Trying To Be Cool stems on SoundCloud, meaning that anyone can remix the song. For a pro take on the track, check out fellow Frenchman Breakbot's tight and funky reworking. It's certainly cool, but definitely not trying. (BR)

The Winery Dogs - I'm No Angel

One might look at the names Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy and Richie Kotzen and easily assume that a band composed of the three virtuoso musicians would be the inevitable NAMM-Show/clinic chops-fest - which makes their new group, The Winery Dogs, a complete surprise. As evidenced by this first track, I'm No Angel, from their forthcoming debut album, they're a power trio that emphasizes soulful, blues-based classic rock-style songs over shred. (Joe Bosso)

Laura Marling - Suite: Take The Night Off, I Was An Eagle, You Know, Breath

Laura Marling is frighteningly talented. Her latest album Once I Was An Eagle is several different shades of superb, with an opening four song salvo that's about as beautiful and brilliant as anything you're likely to hear this year. Check out this breathtaking live performance for proof of her genius. She's so good she's actually frightening. (RP)