MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

Welcome to another instalment of our weekly round-up of the new tunes that the members of team MusicRadar have been enjoying this week.

Della Mae - Empire

When one thinks 'bluegrass,' Beantown doesn't immediately spring to mind. But the five Boston-based women who make up Della Mae have the sound and spirit of Appalachia running through their veins and multi-talented fingers. Empire is a winning track from their wickedly great new album, This World Oft Can Be. (Joe Bosso)

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?

Alex Turner continues his transformation from Sheffield street pup to LA sexual tyrannosaurus, and I wholeheartedly approve. The Arctics debuted this sultry new song last week, so expect more of them for Glastonbury. (Rob Power)

Robin Thicke feat T.I. and Pharrell - Blurred Lines

It may bear more than a passing resemblance to Marvin Gaye's Got To Give It Up and have a non-too-subtle lyric, but with its rolling groove, Blurred Lines is shaping up to be one of the songs of the summer. And with this coming hard on the heels of his Daft Punk collaboration, 2013 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for Pharrell, too. (Ben Rogerson)

Camera Obscura - Fifth In Line To The Throne

Achingly beautiful and brilliantly titled track from Camera Obscura's forthcoming fifth album Desire Lines. Everyone should love this band, and if you don't you're doing life wrong. (RP)

Fuck Buttons - The Red Wing (Edit)

In an effort to counteract the vaguely-twee pleasantness of my colleague Rob's selection above, here's a mildly filthy synth jam from a band with a gratuitous swearword in their name. Lovely stuff. (Si Truss)