MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

It's Friday afternoon again, so it's time to round off another week with another dispatch of the new (and not-so-new) tunes that have been gracing our office stereo over the past few days.

Enjoy...

Kelis - Jerk Ribs

This new one from Kelis comes from her forthcoming album, which is produced by TV On The Radio man Dave Sitek. It's a wonderful piece of retro-tinged pop complete with ridiculously infectious percussion rhythms and Sitek's trademark funk-tinged horn arrangements. If the rest of the album is even half as good as this then Lord help us all... (Si Truss)

The Family Rain - Pushing It

If you manage to persevere through Zane Lowe's nonsense at the beginning of this video, you'll get to a magnificent new Family Rain track - and trust me, it's worth it. Another slab of swaggering Brit-rock in the very best sense, it's further proof that the Bath-based brothers are heading for the big leagues (check out our On The Radar profile here.) (Rob Power)

Annie - Tube stops and Lonely Hearts

This ode to the rave culture of the early '90s wears its influences on its baggy sleeves, particularly in the choice of synth sounds. It remains distinctly 'Annie', though, albeit with a smidgen more menace. (Ben Rogerson)

Capital Cities - Safe And Sound

This ultra-catchy tune was featured on the LA-based synth duo's self-titled EP from 2011, and wouldn't you know it's the lead single from their forthcoming full-length, In A Tidal Wave Of Mystery. Smooth electronic textures, a captivating beat and hooks that last for days - no, make that months, as this track could very well be the summer single of 2013. (Joe Bosso)

Neutral Milk Hotel - Holland, 1945

Is this new? No. Do I care? Not a jot, because this week Neutral Milk Hotel announced they're getting back together to tour once more, leading to much joyous dancing in my house. Having missed mainman Jeff Mangum's UK gigs last year, I thought the chance to see them strut their fuzz-folk stuff might never come round again, but (fingers firmly crossed) it looks like the full band might be over here next year. A thousand hoorays from me, then. (RP)