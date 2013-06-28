MusicRadar Playlist: Glastonbury 2013 edition

In tribute to the large scale cider and waterproof clothing expo currently taking place a few miles away from MusicRadar's West Country offices, this week's playlist been given over as a space for our individual staff members to recommend their picks of the Glastonbury 2013 line-up.

Below you'll find a round-up of the acts that team MusicRadar will be swimming through the mud (or, more accurately, settling down in front of the TV with a nice rum & ginger beer cocktail and some crisps - cheers BBC) to catch this weekend.

Portishead

20 years into their career and the Bristol-based outfit still can't be beaten when it comes to wonderfully understated and creative electronic pop. The passage of time has done nothing to dull their potency as a live act either. (Si Truss)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The perfect antidote to any fuzzy-headed Glasto nonsense, Nick Cave is going to get all up in everybody's face on Sunday night and, quite possibly, change a few lives. Because he's that bloody brilliant. (Rob Power)

Solange Knowles

It might not attract the same level of media attention as her sister's headline performance did a couple of years ago, but Solange's set on the Park Stage this afternoon has the potential to be every bit as good. (Ben Rogerson)

Foals

Yannis and co will rock the absolute arse off the Other Stage on Friday night. Foals have turned into a four-headed funk machine live, and are Glasto veterans to boot. Don't miss them, basically. (RP)

Billy Bragg

A Glasto stalwart, reliably brilliant live (especially in an economic crisis) and the master of improvised song-based banter, Barking's finest will be making the great leap forward on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday at 12:30. (RP)

Savages

While their '80s-indebted, post-punk shtick might not be the most original thing in the world, you'll be hard pressed to find a more accomplished and exciting live act than Savages amongst the crop of breakthrough bands at this year's festival. (ST)

Laura Mvula

She'll surely have a full band behind her when she takes to the Pyramid Stage tomorrow, but this stripped-back performance of her breakthrough ballad demonstrates that, even with just a piano and a microphone, Laura Mvula has the capacity to chill your spine. (BR)

The Last Shadow Puppets

Are they on the bill? Well, technically no, but we'd put good money on Alex Turner visiting king of the Mods Miles Kane at some point for a little Glastonbury reunion... (RP)