MusicRadar Daily: Oasis 2.0, DIY Daft Punk helmet, Guitar Hero: Christmas

Updated every weekday at 10am, MusicRadar Daily is our regular serving of the most popular features, weirdest gear, coolest blogs, hottest videos and all-round coolest music-making links from around the net, as found by the team and the MusicRadar community. Submit your links here.
MusicRadar Daily - 15 October 2009
Coldplay sell off equipment on eBay
(From BBC via tomporter)
10 years of ATP in photos
(From Stereogum via tomporter)
The biology of music: why we like what we like
(From Boing Boing via tomporter)
Oasis 2.0 plan summer release for first album without Noel Gallagher
(From NME via tomporter)
DIY Daft Punk helmet build process
(From Make via tomporter)
Video: Christmas Lights Guitar Hero
(From Guitarnoize via tomporter)
How to submit a link
MusicRadar Daily gives you the chance to post links to the most interesting and popular music-making features, articles and videos you find on the net. We can't promise to feature every submission, but we will be updating this page every day with your suggestions, along with those of the team.
Submit your links here via the MusicRadar forum - just open a new post, submit your tip and we'll take a look!