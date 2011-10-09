Mikey Welsh, ex-Weezer bassist, found dead in hotel room

Weezer with Mikey Welsh (second from right) in 2001

Ex-Weezer Bassist Mike Welsh has been found dead in a Chicago hotel room at the age of 40.

A family post on his twitter account announced that Welsh died 'unexpectedly' yesterday: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Mikey Welsh passed away unexpectedly. He will forever be remembered as an amazing father, artist, and friend. May he rest in peace."

Chicago police confirmed that Welsh was discovered in his hotel room after failing to check out on Saturday, and that autopsy results will be available in the next few days.

Weezer themselves paid tribute to their former bassist on their twitter account, posting "We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the awful news, our friend and fellow Weezer rocker @mikeywelsh71 has passed away. We love you Mikey."

Welsh left the band in 2001, and current bassist Scott Shriner also wrote "Really bummed about Mikey. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Such a talent… he made a special mark on the world with his art."