Metal roundtable: Slipknot vs Korn

Head: "I don't know if it wasn't cool, it's just we were influenced by Faith No More and all these bands that weren't [playing solos]. It was a shame, because I practised soloing my whole life! But our approach was to create a bridge section that everyone can do whatever. Get creative, make the weirdest sounds you can, and there's Korn - so a lot of kids were influenced by us that were like, 'Man, I could do this!'"

Munky: "The way David and Fieldy played together was such a funky groove thing, we'd always try to create something noisy and melodic that highlighted that."

Mick: "One thing that I think is a huge credit to you guys is that the heaviest shit isn't necessarily the simplest, but it's not verbose. You don't need loads of notes to be heavy. So you guys would come out and play just a few notes, but crushingly heavy.

"Clown and Paul used to have you guys louder than fuck in any car all the time! That's how I got to know you. Just single strings, heavy as shit. That's kind of like the Sabbath way!"

Jim: "And you make melodic stuff seem extremely heavy, too. Look at a song like Got The Life with that chord progression - it's huge."

Head: "That's not really a typical chord progression, either. I'm not sure how we picked those!"

Jim: "The bands I was into growing up, it was all about the guitar solo. So we spent a lot of time woodshedding."

Mick: "Ross! I was so pissed off. Before we did pre-production on the first record, I had a couple of leads - I had some sweep arpeggios, stuff I'd done my whole life, and it just got stripped out because 'Solos aren't cool.' I wasn't very happy, but what an amazing learning curve [with Ross]. He was right.

"And that's what I've learned since then: if it doesn't advance the song or have some sort of reference to it lyrically, don't do it just to fucking do it. I always want to know, 'What's Corey doing in this?' because you've gotta grab a phrase, a melody. Randy Rhoads would have a lyrical, singing beauty in every one of his solos."