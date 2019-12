Total Guitar meets up with Korn's James 'Munky' Shaffer to talk about his history with Ibanez and two signature models, the APEX200 and APEX20.

Korn will play their seminal self-titled debut at two UK shows this month:



July 15 - 02 Apollo, Manchester

July 16 - 02 Academy, Brixton, London



London is sold out but there's limited tickets still available for the Manchester gig here.

