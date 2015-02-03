Me and my guitar interview with Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch

Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch meets Total Guitar backstage to talk through his latest signature model, the Ibanez KOMRAD20RS.



The production model was launched at NAMM 2015 and is pictured below on the Ibanez stand.

Korn will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album by playing it in its entirety at two special UK shows, on 15 July at Manchester's 02 Apollo and 16 July at London's Brixton Academy.

The band's current album, The Paradigm Shift, is out now.

