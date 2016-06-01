Rig tour: Slipknot

Mick Thomson: “We’ve got several tour rigs around the world right now and this is our B rig. So it’s a different collection of guitars on this rig.

“The only thing really different with the guitars is the colours. The construction is exactly the same; mahogany with a neck-through laminated maple neck. Three- or five-piece depending on what I felt like at the time I had it built.

It’s probably between my Carbon and my Stormtrooper that gets used the most during the set right now for total number of songs

“I run two of them in drop A, three of them in B. I’ve got a back up for my A just in case, but since the strings are like winch cables when I’m tuned down in A (gauge: 0.011-0.058 and 0.012-0.068 for B tuning) I’ve never broken one and had to go to a backup. But tonight I guess will be the night that I do! I just jinxed myself completely - tonight I will break two just to make up for lost time I’m sure!

Ibanez m2m mick thomson signatures

“It’s probably between my Carbon and my Stormtrooper [white, above] that gets used the most during the set right now for total number of songs. Every one of these guitars is made by hand by Tak [Hosono], who is the luthier in the artist shop for Ibanez. So I’ll have a neck spec that I use, my own thing that I have done, but there’s a little variation here and there.

“Some are thinner than others, some are a little rounder than others. But that’s just the human factor, because if a CNC router cut it they’d all be the same. Sometimes I like necks to be thinner and flatter if I want to play leads, and the ones that sound better for rhythm typically have a little bit of a fatter neck. They all have their niche that they sit in.”