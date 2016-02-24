Rig tour: Korn

Hitting the road to celebrate the legacy of their game-changing debut, Korn guitarists Munky and Head invite us to peruse their touring setups…

Few bands can legitimately claim to have paved the way for a new wave of popular music in the way that Korn can. Their debut arrived in 1994 as a breath of fresh air that reinvigorated heavy music, giving metal some much-needed unpredictability at a time when it felt like even the thrash gods themselves had lost their fiery thunder.

And wielding the kind of Ibanez seven-string machines you’d associate with master shredders, guitarists Munky and Head rewrote the rulebook with their focus on the riff itself.

Incredibly, that debut self-titled record sounds just as impactful today, perhaps even more so in hindsight of how those earth-shaking, down-tuned chords shaped heavy music to come.

Bands came and went, scenes tried and died; but Korn simply endured. And now, performing their first album in full to mark its anniversary, we catch up with the guitarists to find out the secrets to their classic sound…

Korn play Download Festival on Friday 10 June.

Don't Miss

James 'Munky' Shaffer talks Korn's debut album track-by-track: "It blew people away"

Metal roundtable: Slipknot vs Korn

Korn talk past, present and future