James 'Munky' Shaffer talks Korn's debut album track-by-track: "It blew people away"

When you’ve been playing together for over two decades, there’s bound to be a sizable mountain of memories captured along the way. For Californian metal pioneers Korn, the five-pound, 300-page coffee table tome documenting their entire career barely scratches the surface...

“It’s a summary of all our photos,” says guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer. “But you can dig into a certain year like 1994 and do a five-pound on book on just those photos alone!

“A lot of stuff got eliminated because, well, it was always going to be vigorous. We wanted it to be of a reasonable size and there was a lot of red tape; it took a while to get all the photographs cleared. But it all came together, and it’s quite a beast.”

The quintet were raiding the vaults for over a year to unearth rare moments lost in time – treasures that would bring their faithful legions of fans even deeper inside their genre-defining legacy, perpetuated even further by various bundles through crowd-sourcing platform PledgeMusic.

“The head of our media came up with the idea, his name is Sébastien Paquet,” continues Shaffer. “He thought it could be something really cool, so presented it to me and I thought, ‘Hell yeah, let’s do it!’ We all got on board to see how we could raise the money to do it.”

Here, the guitarist talks us through the 12 tracks that make up their 1994 debut that redefined heavy metal as we knew it, and inadvertently kickstarted the seven-string revolution.

