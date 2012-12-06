Mesa extends warranty and rebate offer

Mesa has extended its rebate and warranty offer, just in time for Christmas.

If you purchase a new, current model Mesa Boogie amplifier by January 31 2013, either in-store or via mail order, you'll receive an instant rebate right there and then. Depending on the model you buy, you could find yourself with a rebate of up to £250.

Additionally, any new Mesa owners who register their amps at Westside Distribution's website within 60 days will get themselves an extension of their warranty, boosting their coverage from 12 months to up to 5 years.

For more information, speak to your local Mesa Boogie dealer (you can find out where they are via this dealer locator page).