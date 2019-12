It's being reported that Men At Work flautist Greg Ham has been found dead at his Melbourne home. He played the flute riff on the Australian band's 1983 hit Down Under.

The BBC says that the 58-year-old's body was discovered by two of his friends who were concerned that Ham had not recently been in contact. An investigation into the cause of death is under way.

Multi-instrumentalist Ham joined Men At Work in 1979, playing not only the flute but also harmonica, sax and keyboards.