Marshall Major Headphones unveiled, Minor model already sold out

As announced last month, Marshall Amps' sideline into the headphone market has indeed come to fruition today.
The Major model pictured above costs €99 and features a luxurious headband that "bears the original Marshall texture" because it's "made out of the same vinyl used in Marshall amplifiers."
The Minor in-ear model costs €59 and includes an EarClick patent that "ingeniously secures the earphone into position in your ear." It also comes equipped with a microphone and remote for use with your mobile phone.
While we're sure Marshall has overseen the design and build process with an Iron Fist, manufacturing duties were passed on to a company called Zound Industries who make headphones for a bunch of 'global brands'.
Still, it looks like the sleek design is enough for most because the Minors have already sold out.