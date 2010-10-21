Marshall Amps launches headphones

Marshall headphones

Following Marshall's acquisition of Natal percussion earlier this year, the amp giant has branched out again, this time into the headphone market.

Marshall Headphones are set to launch on 15 November with a dedicated website - marshallheadphones.com - complete with pre-order notification sign-up already live.

Other than the 1/4-inch gold jack and comfortable-looking earcups teasingly poking out of the box above, actual spec and price is TBC.

Marshall's press blurb claims that its "unparalleled amount of wisdom" gained from nearly 50 years of "breathless roadies and roaring trucks" has "been distilled and fused into every part of Marshall Headphones." A claim which suggests that they are Marshall built - not just Marshall branded. Let's hope so, anyway.

More info as we get it.

(Via Engadget)