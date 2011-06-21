Live Fest early bird ticket offer expires at midnight on Sunday 26 June

PRESS RELEASE: London's biggest indoor festival takes The O2 by storm on 23 July 23.N-Dubz, Tinchy Stryder, The Hoosiers, Roll Deep, Tempa T, Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip, Funeral For a Friend, Kids in Glass Houses and the Guillemots are some of the hottest acts from the UK music scene performing on the day together with the very best in unsigned acts from across the country.

This is the festival for those who love great music but want to avoid the mud this summer! Tickets for the event are priced at an early bird cost of just £25 and can be purchased from the Live Fest website until midnight on Sunday 26 June.

Other acts confirmed are Pegasus Bridge, British indie five-piece Missing Andy, Paradise Point, Saturday Night Gym Club and My Electrik.

Programming is spread over five venues within the famous London O2, from the glamorous Proud2 to Union Square, Inc Club, indigO2 and ASBaG. Live Fest has a huge variety of music genres to suit any tastes - so whether you're into urban beats or rock, pop and hardcore, this is the festival for you!

As if this wasn't enough, the IndigO2 hosts the Grand National Finals of the Live and Unsigned competition as part of this massive indoor festival. All the best unsigned acts from across the UK will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned the best Live and Unsigned Act of 2011.

With a range of stages and an out-of-this-world chill out space, festival goers can dance away into the early hours, or relax with a massage from the Famous Ibiza Angels whilst catching up on all the best acoustic sets.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Live Fest and Live and Unsigned

