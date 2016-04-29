Line 6 updates Mobile POD iOS guitar app to 2.0

Despite near-constant updates across its multi-effects and amp lines, Line 6's Mobile POD app has gone somewhat neglected since it hit iPhones back in 2011, but the release of the sharp-looking Mobile POD 2.0 update rectifies the situation.

Inspired by Line 6's recent releases, such as the Helix multi-effects processor and AMPLIFi amp series, the Mobile POD's new interface should result in easy rig assembling, with a dynamic layout that adapts to any iOS screen.

Users can now drag and drop amps and effects and use eight effects in any order, while the app also includes new patch management, music player with looper and riff playback.

Otherwise, the app boasts the same complement of 32 amps, 16 speaker cabs and 16 effects.

Line 6 Mobile POD 2.0 is free for existing Mobile POD and Sonic Port owners, while everyone else can download a free trial, before paying a $20 in-app purchase fee. Either way, it's available from the iOS App Store.