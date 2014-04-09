Learn To Play Day announces song giveaway

10,000 Guitar Karaoke songs from FourChords will be up for grabs on April 12.

Learn To Play Day, the UK's national event encouraging non-musicians to pick up an instrument, has teamed up with mobile guitar app FourChords to give away 10,000 free songs.

This year's event, which takes place on April 12, will see the tracks given away to budding guitarists by Finnish music app developer Musopia. The company's FourChords Guitar Karaoke app for iPhone and iPad presents songs in an easy-to-play four chord format, helping beginners start learning straight away.

"Our goal is to inspire people to learn and enjoy musical instruments," says Learn To Play Day organiser Paul McManus. "Having Musopia's support with the 10,000 FourChords songs is a great opportunity to reach more aspiring musicians. Many consumers are using smart devices for leisure activities and now having the ability to help them learn an instrument through an app is a great fit for Learn To Play Day."

