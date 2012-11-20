In Pictures: Highlights of Gibson's 2013 SG and Les Paul lineup
The Winter NAMM show is still two months away, but it already looks as though the cats are out of the gig bags from Gibson, who have revamped and overhauled the company's Les Paul and SG lines, along with Studio and Standard guitars, not to mention several wholly new launches.
Gibson SGJ (Cherry)
Contoured "slab" mahogany body, SlimTapered maple neck, Alnico humbuckers (a 490 at the neck and a 498T at the bridge.
Gibson LPJ (Rubbed Vintage)
Mahogany body, carved maple top, maple neck, rosewood fingerboard, two humbuckers (490R at the neck, 498T at the bridge.
Gibson SG Future Tribute (Ebony)
Mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, two Dirty Fingers humbuckers.
Gibson Les Paul '60s Tribute (Ebony Vintage Gloss)
Weight-relieved mahogany body, maple top, mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard, chrome Tune-o-Matic bridge, two BurstBucker pickups.
Gibson Les Paul '50s Tribute with Min-ETune (Wine Red Vintage Gloss)
Mahogany body, maple top, mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard, chrome Tune-o-Matic bridge/stoptail, Min-ETune auto-tuning system, two P-90 single-coil pickups.
Gibson SG Standard (Classic White)
Mahogany body and neck, bound rosewood fingerboard, two '57 Classic humbuckers, chrome Tune-O-Matic/stopbar.
Gibson Les Paul Signature T (Vintage Sunburst)
Mahogany body, maple pop, mahogany neck, rosewood tretboard, two '57 Classic humbuckers, TonePro locking Tune-o-Matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece.
Gibson Les Paul '50s Tribute (Wine Red Vintage Gloss)
Weight-relieved mahogany body, maple top, mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard, chrome Tune-o-Matic bridge, two P-90 Soapbar pickups.
Gibson Les Paul '50s Tribute (Goldtop Vintage Gloss)
Weight-relieved mahogany body, maple top, mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard, chrome Tune-o-Matic bridge/stoptail, two P-90 single-coil pickups.
Gibson Les Paul Traditional (Light Burst)
Mahogany body, AA maple top, mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, Tune-o-matic, stopbar, a '57 Classic humbucker in the neck and a '57 Classic Plus humbucker in the bridge.
Gibson Les Paul Studio 2013 (Goldtop dark back)
Mahogany body, maple top, mahogany neck, Granadillo fretboard, Tune-o-Matic bridge, 490R humbucker in the neck and a 498T humbucker in the bridge.
Gibson Les Paul Traditional (Chicago Blue)
Mahogany body, AA maple top, mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, Tune-o-matic, stopbar, '57 Classic humbucker in the neck and a '57 Classic Plus humbucker in the bridge.