HitLogic: half-price reports for all!

Summer feels like it happened so long ago that maybe it actually happened to someone else. But back in summer, we ran a competition which hordes of you entered to win reports from the music analysis tool HitLogic.

In case you don't remember, or didn't see it, HitLogic is a natty little piece of software that song writers or producers can use to analyse their music.

How does it work? Well, you upload your song and get a report that tells you which genres and other artists your song shares sonic similarities with. It'll give you an insight into whether the sound you think you're creating sounds the way you think it does. It'll even give your song a hitscore, but don't get too hung up on that - no one's suggesting you order a guitar-shaped swimming pool off the back of one HitLogic report.

Our friends over at tunehog, the people behind HitLogic, are offering MusicRadar readers half price reports for the next two weeks.

To take advantage of the offer simply head over to https://hitlogic.tunehog.com/ and use the promo code HL1DISC