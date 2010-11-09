guitarguitar launches online Christmas store

PRESS RELEASE: Need some inspiration for Christmas this year? Then look no further! Check out guitarguitar's latest Christmas store.

This year we've made it easier than ever to find the perfect gift for your loved one. With specialised stores, you can browse through a wide range of products to suit your needs.

Need something pink for rock chick in your life? Then head to the pink store! Or head to the metal store and browse our favourite shred monsters for the metalhead in the family!

At guitarguitar we always keep an eye on our favourite magazines. This Christmas we've brought together some of the years hottest products, including award winners from across the board including Guitarist Gold awards and MusicRadar's most popular gear.

Whether it's the finest boutique gear money can buy, or the best delay pedal of 2010, you're certain to find what you want in our Christmas store.

It's not all about the hi-end gear though! With stocking fillers from £6.99 there's a gift for everyone, big to small, young to old.

With starter packs from £179, Christmas has never been a better time to start learning the guitar! Our packs include amplifiers and accessories, everything you need to get going. So stop dreaming and start playing!

Shop with confidence knowing that if you place your order before 2pm, you'll receive it the next working day (including Saturdays!)

Spend over £199 and we'll even ship it for free! Need some advice or have a question? Call our award winning team on 0800 456 1959 (Mon-Sun 10-5:30pm).

Whatever you choose, we guarantee you'll find something to rock the socks off Santa this year!

