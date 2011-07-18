Gretsch announces G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet

This model follows the Custom Shop 'Tribute' relic launched at NAMM 2011

PRESS RELEASE: Gretsch celebrates the legacy of George Harrison with the G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet guitar, modelled on the instrument that the legendary guitarist referred to as his "first real decent guitar."

Features include distinctive appointments and modifications found on and inspired by Harrison's original 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet, which he purchased secondhand in the early 1960s.

These include a lightweight mid-'50s-style chambered body, all-black colour scheme (arched maple top, mahogany back and sides, and back of the one-piece mahogany neck), Bigsby B3C tailpiece with a black Phillips head vibrato arm pivot bolt, and an offset strap button on the lower bout.

Other features include three-ply body binding (white-black-white), white single-ply neck and headstock binding, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with 12-inch radius and hump-block pearloid inlays, two single-coil DynaSonic pickups, vintage-style 'rocking bar' bridge with rosewood base, silver plexi pickguard, chrome-plated Grover V98CM Sta-Tite tuners, Gretsch 'G' arrow control knobs, chrome-plated hardware, Harrison's signature on the truss rod cover and a premium tweed case.

The G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jet evokes the vibe of Harrison's original Duo Jet, which he held dear in The Beatles' early-'60s era and used to record the group's landmark first album, Please Please Me (1963).

A quarter-century later, Harrison was pictured with the guitar on the cover of his acclaimed 1987 solo album, Cloud Nine. Further, the introduction of the G6128T-GH George Harrison Signature Duo Jetclosely follows the early 2011 release of the Gretsch Custom Shop G6128T-GH George Harrison 'Tribute' Duo Jet, a limited edition relic model that meticulously mirrored the original guitar down to the tiniest detail.

UK MSRP is £2820.00

