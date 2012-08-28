Get your memorabilia valued at the Antiques Rockshow!

Head down to the London branch on 22 September to get your gear valued

Good news for all you hoarders. Bonhams auction house and the Hard Rock Cafe have joined forces once again to bring the Antiques Rockshow to London for a second year.

Taking place 10am - 1pm on 22 September, fans are invited to bring along their items of rock memorabilia (up to three per person) to the London Hard Rock Cafe (Old Park Lane, W1) for a free valuation by one of the music experts from Bonhams auction house.

The event offers collector's the chance to ascertain a financial value for long-treasured rock items, be it Hendrix's underpants, signed 'Stones albums, or Pete Townshend's stamp collection. Although it only started last year, previous Antiques Rockshows have turned up memorabilia from the likes of The Beatles, Pink Floyd and the Sex Pistols and many of those items have gone on to be auctioned at Bonhams.

Those interested in selling their gear will have it entered into Bonhams' forthcoming Entertainment Memorabilia sale, which will take place at the auction house's Knightsbridge branch on 12 December.

