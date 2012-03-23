Free nationwide music lessons: seven days to go

Drummer Al Murray will be on hand at Chappells of Bond Street, London. He also does comedy, apparently.

National Learn to Play Day, offering free musical instrument lessons to the public, is only seven days away. Its organisers, the charity Music For All, can now announce a huge range of free nationwide activities with support from rock stars and music organisations.

Just confirmed is comedian Al Murray, giving free music lessons at Chappells of Bond Street, London. Several local mayors (Southampton, Bournmouth, Eastbourne) are also attending events.

Rock Stars

Rock stars already publicised as helping out include Ian Paice (Deep Purple), Whitesnake (Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy, Michael Devin) and further artists just announced include Mark Brzezicki (Big Country), Ric Sanders (Fairport Convention) and renowned saxophonist, Snake Davis (Eurythmics, Take That, Paul McCartney, Beyoncé).

Almost 70 shops around the country are now taking part with new events confirmed in Nottingham, Metro Centre Gateshead, Eastbourne and Southampton. From samba bands, to brass bands, top buskers to acclaimed pianists, the general public will not only be entertained but provided with a golden opportunity to learn instruments themselves. Free lessons offered cover a wide range of instruments and styles and include electric and acoustic guitar, drums, ukulele, piano, saxophone, flute, trumpet, cornet, Bassoon, DJ Workshops, African drumming, singing, band jams and more!

Industry support

Support has also been flooding in from the music industry with brands as varied as Yamaha, Fender, Gibson, Roland, Korg, Marshall Amps and Peavey providing demonstrators, prizes, goody bags, discount vouchers and technical support. Other organisations such as UK Music and partners the Musician's union, Arts Council Take it Away scheme and MusicTeachers.co.uk have provided assistance, support and help in creating this exciting day.

National Learn to Play Day offers the perfect opportunity for members of the public to start playing or making the move back into music, no strings attached!

More music shops throughout the UK are joining in everyday, so to find out you're nearest shop please visit www.learntoplayday.com, for the latest up to date news and venue details.