Fender launches 'Instant Rebate' promotion

PRESS RELEASE: Fender is introducing a rebate of up to £90 on selected Fender and Squier products, which will be made instantly available to the consumer at the time of purchase.
From 1 November 2011, participating Fender dealers will be offering the following rebate amounts:
American Standard Series Guitars and Basses - £90
Road Worn Series Guitars and Basses - £80
Standard Series Guitar and Basses - £33
Super-Sonic Series Amplifiers - £90
Hot Rod III Series Deluxe and Deville Amplifiers - £45
Squier Vintage Modified Series Guitars and Basses - £25
The offer ends on 15 January 2012. For a full list of the products included in the promotion, visit Fender.
