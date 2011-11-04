Fender launches 'Instant Rebate' promotion

Super-Sonic amplifiers are included in the promotion

PRESS RELEASE: Fender is introducing a rebate of up to £90 on selected Fender and Squier products, which will be made instantly available to the consumer at the time of purchase.

From 1 November 2011, participating Fender dealers will be offering the following rebate amounts:

American Standard Series Guitars and Basses - £90

Road Worn Series Guitars and Basses - £80

Standard Series Guitar and Basses - £33

Super-Sonic Series Amplifiers - £90

Hot Rod III Series Deluxe and Deville Amplifiers - £45

Squier Vintage Modified Series Guitars and Basses - £25

The offer ends on 15 January 2012. For a full list of the products included in the promotion, visit Fender.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter