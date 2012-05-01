Fender introduces new additions to revamped Pawn Shop Series

Image 1 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Jaguarillo - body detail

Image 2 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Jaguarillo - neck detail

Image 3 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Reverse Jaguar Bass - body detail

Image 4 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Reverse Jaguar Bass - neck detail

Image 5 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Offset Special - body detail

Image 6 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Offset Special - neck detail

Image 7 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Mustang Special - body detail

Image 8 of 8 Fender Pawn Shop Mustang Special - neck detail



Fender gave us a sneak preview of the new Pawn Shop models in a teaser photo earlier today. We promised you more news as we had it and now we've got the official press release. Scroll down to find out about new models including the Jaguarillo, Offset Special and Reverse Jaguar bass.

Fender Pawn Shop Series press release

The guitars that "never were but should have been" return with new eccentric models. Fender introduces four new, out-of-the-ordinary models to its innovative Pawn Shop series - the Pawn Shop Offset Special, Pawn Shop Jaguarillo, Pawn Shop Fender Mustang Special, and the line's first-ever bass guitar, the Pawn Shop Reverse Jaguar Bass. These stylish models offer bold personality, striking looks and daring tones.

The Pawn Shop Jaguarillo guitar hot-rods traditional Jaguar design through the roof with a scorching HSS configuration in which all three pickups -two standard Stratocaster single-coils and an Atomic humbucking bridge pickup - are angled for enhanced bass and treble response.

With a standout design that calls for double-take reactions, the Pawn Shop Reverse Jaguar Bass features a "reverse" body and "reverse" headstocks, new pickguard shape, two Reverse Jaguar humbucking pickups and a streamlined control layout of a single three-way pickup toggle switch and two knobs (volume and tone).

Read more: Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG

A guitar from the past and the future, the Pawn Shop Offset Special guitar is one of Fender's most offbeat designs ever. Features include a semi-hollow double-cutaway body with an f hole and sleek offset waist, a pair of large JZHB humbucking pickups with three-way toggle switching and an Adjusto-Matic bridge with vintage-style floating tremolo tailpiece.

The enormously popular Pawn Shop Mustang Special returns with a brand new 3-Color Sunburst finish, expanding colour choices for players of all tastes. Features include a rosewood fretboard with modern 9.5 radius and medium jumbo frets, pickup toggle switch, three-way coil selector slide switch for each humbucking pickup (enabling 15 different tonal options), mint green pickguard, '70s-style hard-tail Stratocaster bridge, vintage-style tuners and strap buttons, and deluxe gig bag.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

