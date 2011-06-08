Dream Theater's new album A Dramatic Turn Of Events due 13 September

The new Dream Theater, with drummer Mike Mangini pictured far left.

Prog-rock titans Dream Theater have announced that their new, aptly titled album, A Dramatic Turn Of Events, will be released on 13 September via Roadrunner Records. The record will be their first to feature drummer Mike Mangini, who recently replaced founding member Mike Portnoy.

"I'm incredibly psyched with the way this album came out and can't wait to share it with everybody," said guitarist and producer John Petrucci. "We are currently in the mix stage with the great Andy Wallace [Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine, Avenged Sevenfold], and it's all sounding amazing!"

According to keyboardist Jordan Rudess, "We have poured our hearts and minds into the creation of this album. All the life-changing events that surrounded us before, as well as during the whole process, fueled our desire to dig deep within ourselves and create the best music we possibly could." (By the way, click here to read our extensive interview with Petrucci and Rudess, conducted last month.)

Of the new album, vocalist James LaBrie said, "In the grand scheme of Dream Theater's career, the last several months have been such an incredibly positive, fulfilling and rewarding experience. The new songs and sound has never been so spirited or rejuvenating. I cannot wait for every one of our fans to sink their audio senses into this batch of tunes."

The tracklisting for A Dramatic Turn Of Events is as follows:

1. On the Backs Of Angels

2. Build Me Up, Break Me Down

3. Lost Not Forgotten

4. This Is The Life

5. The Shaman's Trance

6. Outcry

7. Far From Heaven

8. Breaking All Illusions

9. Beneath The Surface

Following a string of European concert dates, including a headlining slot at the High Voltage Festival on 24 July, Dream Theater will embark on a massive world tour in support of A Dramatic Turn Of Events.