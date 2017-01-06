Dan Patlansky talks hairy gigs, Satriani shows and live gear

You built your South African audience from the ground-up. What were the keys to your success?

“It was tough. There’s almost zero money at the beginning. No one knows you, it’s impossible to sell tickets to your shows and you’ve got to push through that bad spell to make a career out of it. That was the key, and in South Africa, it was touring constantly.

“As soon as you’re not in a town for a little while, you’re almost forgotten about, so, jeez, we would tour nine months of the year in South Africa - and it’s a small place, you know? It doesn’t have the scene of the UK or the States or Germany. A lot of times you had to make your own shows happen.”

What was the most demoralising gig you played in those days?

“We did a gig in a very small town in South Africa, like a tumbleweed floating down the middle of the road type of a place. This was about 10 or 15 years after apartheid had ended, but it was still this racist community in this tiny little place.

“I don’t know why I booked a show there, but they were really excited to have us and we arrived there and they’d booked us for the annual spring dance. We got in there and we realised what we’d got ourselves into. We had to play four 45 minute sets to an audience that just couldn’t leave quick enough.

“We started playing BB King songs and just had four or five hundred people looking at us like, ‘What are we supposed to do to this?’ That was one of those scary moments when you kind of fear for your life a little bit, not that anyone threatened us, but you just had this ominous feeling where you were thinking, ‘Are we going to get out of here alive?’”