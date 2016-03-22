Dan Patlansky talks improvisation, phrasing and playing more expressive blues

Since 2007, South African blues-rock sensation Dan Patlansky has been running an annual series of residential Guitar Weekends in a number of beautiful out-of-town locations in his native country.

Dan's one of the finest bluesmen in the Southern Hemisphere, if not the world

As a result of working with improving classic rock and blues players of all levels, Dan has garnered a reputation as a revelatory guitar tutor and he was more than happy to pass on a slew of pointers, showcasing some of the techniques that make him one of the finest bluesmen in the Southern Hemisphere, if not the world.

And if you haven’t yet sampled Patlansky’s playing - he was most recently seen on these shores shaking up stages as main support for Joe Satriani on his much-lauded Shockwave Tour - then be sure to pick up a copy of his superb 2015 long-player, Dear Silence Thieves. It’s still getting our pulses racing, that’s for sure…

When growing up, which blues-rock and blues guitarists influenced your playing?

“I started off with guys who weren’t really blues guys and who were doing more the classic-rock thing – David Gilmour and Jimmy Page and guys like that. Those are the guys that kind of got me into the guitar-playing thing. I think both those guys came from the blues and my favourite licks they played were from the bluesier side of their playing.

I really got into Clapton, and he does a lot of that kind of looping playing where he’ll take three notes and just loop it and build the tension

“[Hearing] David Gilmour and the Shine On You Crazy Diamond solo really was a massive turning point for me, and that was a blues approach to a solo. It was real sparse, and it was that real ‘phrased’ type of playing. I was like, ‘Wow!’ and all the guys were saying, ‘Well, that’s the blues, man!’

“Then I really got into Clapton, and he does a lot of that kind of looping playing where he’ll take three notes and just loop it and build the tension. Then, I went across the pond to the States, and I discovered Stevie Ray Vaughan and I think, as a blues player, it’s so difficult to ignore a guy like Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“From there, I checked out Stevie Ray Vaughan’s influences and all the Kings – you know, Albert King, the whole Freddie King thing and the BB King thing. Then, I just went back further and got into guys like the slide-guitar players, such as Son House and Robert Johnson and everything in between.”

