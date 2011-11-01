COMPETITION: Win tickets to Opeth's UK tour and a copy of new album Heritage

MusicRadar has teamed up with PRS Guitars UK distributor Headline Music and Roadrunner Records to offer one lucky winner the chance to see and meet Swedish prog-metal gods Opeth during their November UK tour.

We have a pair of tickets to give away for the winner's choice of show in either Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham or London - plus a copy of new album Heritage.

To be with a chance of seeing Opeth guitarists Mikael and Fredrik rocking their PRS guitars to within an inch of their lives simply answer the question below.

Full Opeth UK tour dates:

Nov 08 - Academy, Bristol,

Nov 09 - Academy, Newcastle

Nov 10 - Picture House, Edinburgh

Nov 11 - Academy, Manchester

Nov 12 - Academy, Birmingham

Nov 13 - Brixton Academy, London

For exclusive news on forthcoming PRS competitions, new gear and more, 'Like' www.facebook.com/headlinemusic

The competition

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to a date of your choice on Opeth's UK tour, plus a copy of new album Heritage, simply answer the following question.

Which European city do Opeth come from?

Berlin

Stockholm

Rome

Be quick, the competition closes at midnight this Thursday! (3 November)