COMPETITION: Win Hard Rock Hell VI tickets!

It may not be happening until late November, but Hard Rock Hell VI is nearly sold out. Fortunately, we're giving away a set of six day passes to the four day event, so you've still got a chance of getting tickets to the Classic Rock bash.

Taking place 29 November to 3 December at Hafan Y Môr Holiday Park, North Wales and featuring Ace Frehley, The Union, The Dogs D'Amour, Dr Feelgood and Jettblack, not to mention the Sunday Rockers Xmas Ball and a wild west theme, this is an event that you're not likely to forget.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets for you and five of your mates, just head to the competition page and answer the question below.

What band did Ace Frehley originally play with?



Poison

KISS

Aerosmith