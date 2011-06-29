COMPETITION: Win every single Boss product from the 2011 catalogue

It's a prize that could quite possibly put an end to your FX GAS pangs for ever - every single product from the 2011 Boss catalogue could be yours in a new competition from Roland UK.

If you aren't lucky enough to scoop the massive £13,000 first prize, you could be one of 20 runners up who will receive a none-too-shabby Boss JS-8 audio player.

In addition, the competition entry page has links to 12 free JamTrackCentral packs from the likes of Guthrie Govan and Zakk Wylde that are available to download now.

The closing date is 30 September 2011. What are you waiting for? Enter the huge Boss competition here.