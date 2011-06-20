COMPETITION: Win concert tickets and meet Ozzy Osbourne!

UPDATE: THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED

Calling all Ozzy Osbourne fans! This is about as last minute as competitions get. MusicRadar is offering one lucky winner two meet and greet tickets for Ozzy's show at Hammersmith Apollo in London tomorrow, 21 June 2011.

On top of that, the lucky winner will also receive two copies of the deluxe editions of the Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman reissues on CD.

To enter, simply post your answer to the following question in the comments section below. We'll pick a winner at random and if you have been successful, we'll notify you via your registered email address first thing tomorrow morning.

Q) Which legendary guitarist played on and co-wrote Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman solo albums?

DISCLAIMER: The competition winner will be entirely responsible for any transport or accommodation costs associated with attending the show at the Hammersmith Apollo. The competition is open to UK residents only. Good luck!