“You could clone me - but why the [eff] would you want to?”: Iced tea laced with Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA, anyone?

It has to be one of the most bizarre promotions of all time. Liquid Death, the makers of iced tea, have launched a limited edition run of cans that includes Ozzy Osbourne’s own DNA.

Yes, you read that correctly. It’s an ultra limited release of just 10 cans of what the brand are calling ‘Infinite Ozzy’. Each of the cans were consumed by the Black Sabbath singer before being sealed to preserve his DNA. They all come in a lab-quality display container and is hand-signed by the man himself

The drop happened yesterday (June 17) at liquiddeath.com/ozzy so if you’re reading this it’s probably already too late. But then the collectors’ items were retailing for $450 each, making them among the most expensive soft drinks of all time.

Buy Ozzy Osbourne's DNA From Liquid Death - YouTube Watch On

Liquid Death have stated that the goal is to preserve Osbourne’s DNA should fans want to clone him in the future, once technology and law allow. Indeed, in a teaser video to accompany the promotion, Osbourne says: “My DNA is in this can. You could clone me — but why the f**k would you want to?”

Of course, it’s all cunningly timed to tie in with the Back To The Beginning Show, which is now just two and a half weeks away. On his Sirius XM show Ozzy Speaks, the singer said he was confident he’d be able to perform at the gig. “I haven’t done any physical work for the last seven, six and a half, seven years,” he said. “By hook or by crook, I’m gonna make it (to the stage at Villa Park).”

“I’ve got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal,” he added. “It’s hard going, but he’s convinced that he can pull it off for me. I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”