Competition: win a signed photo of BB King and limited edition fanpack

Guitarist Presents: BB King on sale now!

Guitarist Presents: BB King is an exclusive DVD and magazine fanpack from the makers of Guitarist Magazine.

The pack includes a one-hour documentary about the incredible life of Riley B King by acclaimed filmmaker John Brewer and a gorgeous coffee table magazine that tells the story of The King, his impact on the blues and wider music, and will teach you how to play in his trademark style.

The competition

To be in with a chance of winning a copy of Guitarist Presents: BB King, plus a signed photograph of the man himself, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of BB King's guitar?

  • Nora
  • Martha
  • Lucille

Enter here

Order a copy of Guitarist Presents: BB King today