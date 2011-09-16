COMPETITION: Win a Jimi Hendrix hamper!

This week marks the release of The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Winterland. Drawn from six stellar shows recorded over three days at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom in October 1968, the collection is available as a four CD box set, an eight 180-gram LP deluxe vinyl edition and a single CD highlights disc.

To commemorate the release of this mouthwatering set of live recordings, we are offering one lucky person the chance to win an incredible Hendrix Hamper that includes the following:

Winterland CD boxset

Hendrix In The West CD

Dick Cavett DVD

Blue Wild Angel DVD

Valleys of Neptune digipack

Electric Ladyland CD/DVD

First Rays Of The New Rising Sun CD/DVD

Are You Experienced CD/DVD

Axis: Bold As Love CD/DVD

Enough Jimi for ya? To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, simply answer the following question:

What was the title of the B-side of the Stepping Stone single released, then hastily withdrawn, by the Band Of Gypsys in April 1970?

A) Clarabella

B) Izabella

C) Mary

Submit your entries and read the terms and conditions here.



