Classic Rock Presents: Bad Company out now

One of the most acclaimed bands in rock, Bad Company celebrate an incredible 40 years of rock 'n' roll with the release of their official 40th anniversary DVD documentary as an exclusive collector's pack in association with our friends at Classic Rock.

This limited edition pack includes a brand new DVD documentary movie - Bad Company: The Band. The Music. The Story.

The collector's pack will also come with a 132 page magazine which has been produced with the full cooperation of the band and offers an insightful retrospective look through the bands incredibly vibrant and successful past.

The collector's pack includes:

100% official DVD documentary

132 page magazine

Collectable art cards

The 132 page magazine includes:

Brand new exclusive interviews with all three surviving original Bad Company members: singer Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs, and drummer Simon Kirke

An exclusive celebratory memorial to their late bass player, Boz Burrell, including interviews with his wife, Cathy, godson, Mike Patto Junior and those musicians and friends that knew Boz best

Hundreds of rare and previously unseen pictures from the bands 1970's heyday

Exclusive inside features on their legendary manager Peter Grant

Every album reviewed

The ultimate Bad Company Jukebox!

Eye-witness accounts of their major US tours

Inside the studio with the band

Order the Classic Rock Presents: Bad Company DVD Collector's Pack now