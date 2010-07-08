Cheltenham Guitar Festival 2010

PRESS RELEASE: IGF has moved from its seventeen-year residency in Bath and relocated to the beautiful spa town of Cheltenham.

Europe's number one guitar festival and summer school celebrates this move with an exceptional line-up and it looks like being one of the most exciting events ever.

There are workshops for all levels, ages and across the styles from extreme rock to jazz featuring some of the best UK tutors and contributors to Guitarist, Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar.

Students are able to study during the day and jam into the night with concerts by leading international artists throughout the 2 weeks.

Festival Highlights

IGF welcomes four exceptional guitarists to the blues week, Denny Ilett, Simon McBride (currently supporting Joe Satriani on tour) and British blues rock legend Bernie Marsden. American artists Alvin Youngblood Hart and Skip 'Little Axe' McDonald make their IGF debuts.

Master of altered-tunings Clive Carroll is joined by finger picking legend Tommy Emmanuel for an exclusive concert and masterclass (limited to just 20 students).

The High Voltage Rock Academy features special guests Guthrie Govan, Dave Kilminster and Alex Hutchings.

Total Guitar's Stephen Lawson focuses on giving students a thorough grounding in the basics with 'Highway to Hell'. Advanced and intermediate students can choose to study with Martin Goulding, Jonny Scaramanga, Tolis Zavarliaris, Jim Clark or head of faculty John Wheatcroft.

The only dedicated course in Europe for Funksters 'Funk & Beyond' is hosted by Guitar Techniques' Jason Sidwell and features very special guests including - Jamiroquai's Rob Harris.

Mojo with Guitar Techniques own Neville Marten covers a range of rock, pop and blues music from classic early rock'n roll to modern rock and pop classics. Jazz and Beyond with is with Dario Cortese.

Acoustic strummer-singers are also provided for with Acoustic Echoes-Popular Strumming with Tristan Seume and a new songwriting weekend has been introduced featuring the celebrated folk songsmith Chris Wood.

The Bass Boomers Academy explores the fine art of bass playing with leading session player Phil Mann.

And its not just guitar, the drum faculty boasts a stellar line-up including Troy Miller (Amy Winehouse), Gary Husband (Level 42) and Dave Mackintosh (Dragon Force).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit IGF

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter