Check on your guitar without taking it out of the case using D'Addario's Humiditrak monitoring system

Smartphone-linked climate monitoring appears to be taking off - we saw Taylor's TaylorSense back at NAMM, and D'Addario now presents its own offering, the Humiditrak.

The Humiditrak is a small device you place inside your guitar case, which sends real-time condition updates using the system's smartphone app - when it detects dangerous conditions, a push notification is sent to your phone, so you can take action.

Features include humidity, temperature and impact monitoring; hourly, daily and monthly data tracking; plus the ability to add multiple Humiditraks to check on all your guitars - it could well be handy for anyone putting guitars into storage, or travelling with and shipping instruments.

D'Addario's Humiditrak is available now for £56.