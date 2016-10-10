NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Taylor Guitars' new guitar health monitoring system, TaylorSense, explained

NAMM 2016: We caught up with the good people of Taylor Guitars and asked them to explain their new TaylorSense system, a gizmo which monitors humidity, temperature, battery life and any impacts, alerting you if your guitar needs attention. So they did.

TAYLORSENSE PRESS RELEASE

HUMIDITY ALERTS: Extended exposure to low or high humidity levels can wreak havoc on an acoustic guitar. Not only will it compromise the playability and tone, it can lead to serious damage. Dry conditions can cause the wood to crack, while wet conditions can cause glue joints to fail and the finish to lift.

Your TaylorSense battery box features a digital hygrometer that monitors the humidity level of your Taylor guitar. If the levels remain too low or high for an extended stretch, you'll receive a humidity alert and a link to information on how to remedy your guitar's condition.

TEMPERATURE ALERTS: Prolonged exposure to high heat -- such as leaving your guitar in a car on a hot summer day -- can cause the glues to soften and the bridge to come loose under the string tension. A guitar's wood can also suffer damage if the guitar goes from extremely cold to hot conditions in a short period of time.

TaylorSense monitors the temperature of your guitar. When that temperature becomes dangerous to your Taylor guitar, you'll receive an alert and a link to helpful advice from Taylor's service team.

BATTERY ALERTS: We all want peace of mind when we plug in, especially when it comes to battery life. With TaylorSense, you'll always have a handle on your pickup system's battery capacity so it doesn't fail you when it matters most. When your battery life reaches 30%, you'll receive an alert. You'll receive one more when it hits 10%. You can also check your battery life anytime through the Taylor App, which means you'll always know exactly where you stand before a gig.

IMPACT ALERTS: While TaylorSense can't prevent your guitar from being dropped, knocked over, or roughed up during your travels, it can let you know if it suffers a serious blow. If your guitar takes a hit, TaylorSense will notify you so you can inspect it more closely for damage. TaylorSense also records the time of the incident, which can help you identify the probable cause. That can come in handy if the incident occurs after you've checked your guitar with an airline or when the guitar is at home with kids or pets around.

For more info visit the TaylorSense site.