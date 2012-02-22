Brit Awards 2012: Ethan Johns named best producer as Adele and Ed Sheeran triumph

On a night of few surprises, Adele and Ed Sheeran took home two Brit Awards apiece as Ethan Johns scooped the prize for British Producer.

Johns, who recently produced Laura Marling's second album A Creature I Don't Know, saw off competition from Paul Epworth, who worked on Adele's all-conquering 21 album, and Flood, who collaborated with PJ Harvey on Let England Shake.

There was little controversy during the ceremony itself, though television producers were forced to apologise for cutting off Adele's acceptance speech as she won the award for British Album of the Year.

Performances came from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, Olly Murs, Florence And The Machine, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Outstanding Contribution to Music award winners Blur.

A full list of award winners and a selection of winners' acceptance speeches is below.

Brit Awards 2012 winners

British Female Solo Artist - Adele

International Male Solo Artist - Bruno Mars

Critic's Choice Award - Emeli Sande

British Single - One Direction What Makes You Beautiful

International Female Solo Artist - Rihanna

British Male Solo Artist - Ed Sheeran

British Group - Coldplay

International Group - Foo Fighters

British Breakthrough Act - Ed Sheeran

International Breakthrough Act - Lana Del Rey

Outstanding Contribution To Music - Blur

Mastercard British Album Of The Year - Adele 21

Adele acceptance speeches

Ed Sheeran acceptance speeches

Rihanna and Bruno Mars acceptance speeches

One Direction acceptance speech