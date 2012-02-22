Brit Awards 2012: Ethan Johns named best producer as Adele and Ed Sheeran triumph

On a night of few surprises, Adele and Ed Sheeran took home two Brit Awards apiece as Ethan Johns scooped the prize for British Producer.
Johns, who recently produced Laura Marling's second album A Creature I Don't Know, saw off competition from Paul Epworth, who worked on Adele's all-conquering 21 album, and Flood, who collaborated with PJ Harvey on Let England Shake.
There was little controversy during the ceremony itself, though television producers were forced to apologise for cutting off Adele's acceptance speech as she won the award for British Album of the Year.
Performances came from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, Olly Murs, Florence And The Machine, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Outstanding Contribution to Music award winners Blur.
A full list of award winners and a selection of winners' acceptance speeches is below.
Brit Awards 2012 winners
British Female Solo Artist - Adele
International Male Solo Artist - Bruno Mars
Critic's Choice Award - Emeli Sande
British Single - One Direction What Makes You Beautiful
International Female Solo Artist - Rihanna
British Male Solo Artist - Ed Sheeran
British Group - Coldplay
International Group - Foo Fighters
British Breakthrough Act - Ed Sheeran
International Breakthrough Act - Lana Del Rey
Outstanding Contribution To Music - Blur
Mastercard British Album Of The Year - Adele 21