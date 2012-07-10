Bristol Guitar Show 2012 announced

The organisers of the Bristol Guitar Show have announced the date and first confirmed exhibitors for the 2012 event.

Taking place at Bristol City Football Club's Ashton Gate stadium on 23 September, the show will feature the latest gear from the likes of Ibanez, Laney, Vigier, Zilla Cabs, Eternal Guitars, Rotosound, Exclusive Guitars, Tradition Guitars, Stetsbar, Twin Stomp pedals, Sabre Guitars - with many more to be announced in coming months.

Show organiser Jason Hunt from UK Guitar Shows Ltd said, "The Bristol Guitar Show has been very warmly received by visitors and exhibitors over the last couple of years, so we're pleased to be making a return to Ashton Gate for a third time. The weekend promises to be a guitar player's dream, with some great gear and show deals in evidence, as always."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit UK Guitar Shows



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter