Bristol Guitar Show 2011 details announced

PRESS RELEASE: Following the success of the inaugural event in 2010, UK Music Shows Ltd has announced details of the second Bristol Guitar Show.

To be held on 25 September at the city's Ashton Gate Stadium, the show is set to build on the foundations laid in 2010, featuring more exhibitors and a wider array of electric and acoustic guitars, amplification, effects and accessories.

Among exhibitors and brands already confirmed for the event are Line6, John Hornby Skewes, Rotosound, Vigier, Tokai, Blade, JJ Guitars, Jaden Rose, Chris Eccleshall, Rob Williams, Bose, Professional Music Technology and Guitar&Bass magazine.

Tickets for the Bristol Guitar Show are priced at £8.50 in advance and £10 on the door, with no booking fee. Car parking at Ashton Gate Stadium is also free.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit UK Guitar Shows.

