Alt-J scoop Mercury Music Prize

Alt-J have won the 2012 Barclaycard Mercury Music Prize.

The band's debut album An Awesome Wave beat stiff competition from the likes of Richard Hawley and Plan B to take home the award and the £20,000 prize money.

They claimed the Prize at a ceremony hosted by Lauren Laverne at London's Roundhouse, which saw all 12 nominees perform. The full show will be screened tonight (November 2) on Channel 4 from 11:35 (GMT).

The full list of nominated artists included:

Alt-J 'An Awesome Wave'

Ben Howard 'Every Kingdom'

Django Django 'Django Django'

Field Music 'Plumb'

Jessie Ware 'Devotion'

Lianne La Havas 'Is Your Love Big Enough?'

Michael Kiwanuka 'Home Again'

Plan B 'iLL Manors'

Richard Hawley 'Standing at the Sky's Edge'

Roller Trio 'Roller Trio'

Sam Lee 'Ground of its Own'

The Maccabees 'Given to the Wild'

Alt-J are currently touring the UK and Europe - for more information and tickets, visit the official Alt-J website.