Alt-J scoop Mercury Music Prize

Alt-J have won the 2012 Barclaycard Mercury Music Prize.
The band's debut album An Awesome Wave beat stiff competition from the likes of Richard Hawley and Plan B to take home the award and the £20,000 prize money.
They claimed the Prize at a ceremony hosted by Lauren Laverne at London's Roundhouse, which saw all 12 nominees perform. The full show will be screened tonight (November 2) on Channel 4 from 11:35 (GMT).
The full list of nominated artists included:
Alt-J 'An Awesome Wave'
Ben Howard 'Every Kingdom'
Django Django 'Django Django'
Field Music 'Plumb'
Jessie Ware 'Devotion'
Lianne La Havas 'Is Your Love Big Enough?'
Michael Kiwanuka 'Home Again'
Plan B 'iLL Manors'
Richard Hawley 'Standing at the Sky's Edge'
Roller Trio 'Roller Trio'
Sam Lee 'Ground of its Own'
The Maccabees 'Given to the Wild'
Alt-J are currently touring the UK and Europe - for more information and tickets, visit the official Alt-J website.