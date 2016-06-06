AC/DC's Brian Johnson announces retirement U-turn

In news unlikely to be well received in the Axl Rose household, it seems that Brian Johnson, lead singer of AC/DC, has found a technological solution to the hearing issue that forced him to pull out of the band's current tour, and may well be on the way to rejoining the group - if they want him.

Rose has been standing, or rather sitting, in for Johnson since the singer's shock withdrawal from the live arena earlier this year, receiving generally positive notices from fans and press alike.

The turnaround was revealed by Johnson on the Facebook page of Ambrose, the makers of ADEL, an in-ear monitoring rig that apparently negates the previously dire threat to Johnson's hearing.

Taxi for Axl?

"It WORKS." enthuses Johnson's statement. "It just totally works and you can't argue with that. I was really moved and amazed to be able to hear music again like I haven't heard for several years now.

"I can't wait for it to be miniaturized so I can use it in every situation from normal communication, going out to noisy restaurants, to performing live music on stage."

Even after said miniaturisation has been achieved, it's entirely unclear whether Johnson would be welcomed back by AC/DC or if Axl Rose is available to extend his duties after the current mega-tour.