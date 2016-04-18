Band swap: Axl Rose joins AC/DC, Angus Young joins Guns N' Roses

After weeks of rumours, AC/DC have made it official: Axl Rose will sing for the band, as Brian Johnson sits out future tour dates due to ongoing hearing problems.

The band issued the following statement:

"AC/DC band members would like to thank Brian Johnson for his contributions and dedication to the band throughout the years. We wish him all the best with his hearing issues and future ventures.

"We are dedicated to fulfilling the remainder of our touring commitments to everyone that has supported us over the years, and are fortunate that Axl Rose has kindly offered his support to help us fulfil this commitment."

To complete the circle, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young also joined Guns N' Roses onstage during the band's Coachella headline set on Saturday night, performing Whole Lotta Rosie and Riff Raff - a handy rehearsal for Axl ahead of AC/DC's summer tour. Watch the footage below.